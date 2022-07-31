San Marcos Education Foundation President to speak at Rotary Club meeting

San Marcos Education Foundation President Dr. Rosina Ruiz Valle is set to speak at Rotary Club of San Marcos’ upcoming meeting on Wednesday.

The San Marcos Education Foundation aims to “provide resources to enrich teaching, inspire learning, and maximize opportunities for all students in the San Marcos CISD.” Donations are received from individuals, corporations and foundations. The Foundation has no paid staff and depends on volunteers for all of its activities.

Dr. Valle was born and raised in San Marcos. She graduated from San Marcos High School and was a teacher and administrator in the district from which she retired after serving 35 years. She has been part of the San Marcos Education Foundation for over 20 years and currently serves as its President.

Dr. Valle is currently employed as a Program Specialist at Texas State University and also teaches at the University

She and her husband, David, have one son, David Rene, who graduated from both San Marcos High School and Texas State University.

The Rotary Club of San Marcos meets every Wednesday at noon at the Holiday Inn and Conference Center, 105 Bintu Drive, San Marcos. Rotary is nonprofit, nonpolitical and nonreligious. Visitors are always welcome at meetings.

Information provided by Rotary Club of San Marcos