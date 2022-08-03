Daily Record photos by Nick Castillo
San Marcos Fire Department responds to Wednesday afternoon structure fire
The San Marcos Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the 500 block of Lindsey Street.
The road was closed for an extended period of time Wednesday afternoon while crews worked to extinguish the blaze and the fire marshal’s office investigated the cause.
A city spokesperson said no additional information was available at the time of publication. For any updates, visit sanmarcosrecord.com.