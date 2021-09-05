Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.
San Marcos firefighters, emergency management personnel sworn in
San Marcos firefighters, emergency management personnel sworn in
San Marcos firefighters, emergency management personnel sworn in
San Marcos firefighters, emergency management personnel sworn in

San Marcos firefighters, emergency management personnel sworn in

Sun, 09/05/2021 - 5:00am

City of San Marcos firefighters and emergency management personnel were sworn in during a ceremony on Aug. 17. Pictured from left to right, Firefighter Jacob McDonough recites his oath of office during a swearing in ceremony at San Marcos City Hall. Fire Chief Les Stephens congratulates firefighter William Guthrie on ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2021