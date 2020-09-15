San Marcos granted over $500K in additional CARES Act funding

The City of San Marcos was recently awarded over $500,000 in additional funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development as a part of the CARES Act, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced Tuesday.

San Marcos and New Braunfels received a total of $991,644 in federal grants to aid the recovery from the COVID-19 economic crisis. San Marcos was allotted $567,825, while New Braunfels was granted $423,819.

“Texas families are still struggling as the coronavirus outbreak wreaks havoc on our way of life, and that’s why it’s critical that we in Washington make sure they are protected,” Cornyn said in a statement. “I’ll continue to do everything I can to make economic recovery in New Braunfels and San Marcos a high priority as we weather this deadly pandemic.”

Additionally, the State of Texas was awarded $38,299,172 for state officials to use through the same funding.

San Marcos previously was awarded $6.4 million for transportation funding in June and $425,261 for Community Development Block Grant FY2020 in April through the CARES Act.