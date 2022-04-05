San Marcos High School’s Diamond Line named national grand champions

San Marcos High School’s Diamond Line was recently named national grand champions in the officer and team divisions after competing at the HTEDance Nationals Competition in San Antonio.

Diamond Line Director Michelle Knight said the dance team wasn’t originally planning on going to the nationals event at the University of the Incarnate Word. But they received a late invite based on their high scores and performance quality throughout its contest season. Knight said she was “insanely proud” to be invited to Nationals, which she said invitations are rarely given.

“Nationals competition is a super high caliber competition,” Knight said. “It’s not anything I set my sights on. I mean, I believe in everything that [the Diamond Line does] but it’s something you have to plan for throughout the year. But, then to be invited to that, that was an honor enough for me and for my kids to be recognized for the work that they had put through the entire contest season.”

The Diamond Line’s team and officer routines were judged on their performance’s cleanliness, precision, techniques and showmanship during the HTEDance Nationals Competition, where they were named national grand champions. Knight said she had no doubt her team would be successful during the competition that took place on March 25-26.

“It was a tough competition and to be as successful as they were was probably one of the best moments of my teaching career,” Knight said.

Several of the Diamond Line performers said they were excited to bring home the national championship.

“There’s a picture of all of us whenever we found out and all of our eyes [were big] and our mouths dropped,” said Kiara McLemore, a senior at SMHS. “I think all of us were just super excited.”

Added Lexi Carpenter, a junior at SMHS: “It was one of the best contests we went to. It was very fun and not stressful. It was very welcoming.”

The Diamond Line was also recognized with the Esprit de Corps award, honoring the most meaningful performance, and the Class Act award for sportsmanship at Nationals. Knight said it was huge to receive both awards but especially to be honored for their sportsmanship.

“For me, as a director, that means we’re doing something right,” Knight said. “Because that means, win or lose, that they’re going to be upstanding citizens and represent San Marcos High School in the community and somebody else noticed it, which is what we’re known for. It was really great that it was noticed and then an award was given for that.”