San Marcos to host ceremony, stair climb in remembrance of 9/11

Two events will take place Saturday in remembrance of the 9/11 attacks which took place 20 years ago.

A public flag raising ceremony will be put on by the City of San Marcos and a memorial stair climb will be hosted by the San Marcos Fire Department.

The flag raising ceremony will begin at 8:40 a.m. with the San Marcos Fire Department Honor Guard raising the flag that flew over City Hall on the day of the attacks. Afterwards, the poem “The Tolling of the Bell” will be read followed by the ringing of the historical fire bell and a moment of silent reflection.

Residents and members of the public are invited to place flowers at a flower memorial, which will remain in place until 4:30 p.m. Those interested in participating may join the event in-person at 630 E. Hopkins Street or online via livestream through the San Marcos City Hall Facebook page.

The inaugural 9/11 Stair Climb will start at 8:46 a.m. with the San Marcos Fire Department and other local first responders at San Marcos High School’s Rattler Stadium located at 2601 Rattler Road.

Participation for the memorial stair climb is limited to local first responders. However, members of the public are invited to attend and observe the event. First responders will climb 110 flights in full gear, equal to the number of stair flights within the World Trade Center towers.