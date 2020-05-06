San Marcos Housing Authority receives $160K from CARES Act

The San Marcos Housing Authority was granted $161,878 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) through the CARES Act to ease coronavirus impacts.

The grant provided under the Supplemental Public Housing Operating Funds program will help prevent, prepare and respond to the coronavirus pandemic in public housing. Central Texas public housing authorities and Section 8 voucher programs received grants totaling $1,101,133 to help with coronavirus-related improvements and maintenance.

The Kyle Housing Authority received $5,843 and New Braunfels Housing Authority received $88,770.

“The coronavirus outbreak has hit Texans hard, and as much as we can protect each other from its effects, we must,” said U.S. Sen. John Cornyn. “I’m grateful to the Trump Administration for making public housing in Central Texas an important priority during the outbreak.”

The San Marcos Housing Authority will be using the funds to adapt to new working conditions and continue to operate while preventing the spread of COVID-19, according to their Executive Director Lana Wagner. By allowing employees to work from home certain days and adjusting their hours of operation, the housing authority will continue to support and maintain the health and safety of individuals and families living in public housing and support education and childcare for impacted families.

Wagner says the housing authority is working to prepare for future waves of the virus and to develop a plan for alleviating the impact.

“We have been lucky, we have been able to close our doors and still assist families,” she said. “A lot of our tenants are okay, a lot haven’t lost their jobs because they are essential workers.”

The housing authority works with tenants who have lost their jobs or lost hours to adjust rent according to their income. Public housing is based on 30% of gross income, says Wagner, “when you lose your job, you don’t pay rent.” Renters are responsible for rent once they are employed again and are able to pay.

The San Marcos Housing Authority is not serving eviction notices right now as HUD has stressed the importance of keeping all residents housed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The San Marcos Housing Authority also received a $15,000 grant from the United Way of Greater Austin to help residents of public housing pay their utility bills.