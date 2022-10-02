San Marcos Kiwanis to welcome new TXST president

Dr. Kelly Damphousse will be the speaker at the Kiwanis Club meeting on Thursday, Oct 6.

Damphousse was named the 10th president of Texas State University in April, 2022. Before joining Texas State, Damphousse served as chancellor of Arkansas State University in Jonesboro for five years.

His academic career also includes professorships at University of Alabama at Birmingham, Sam Houston State University and the University of Oklahoma.

In addition to his academic responsibil-ities, he is actively engaged in athletics at the national level. Curr e n t l y, Damphousse serves on the NCAA Board of Directors and the NCAA Board of Governors, and is president of the Sun Belt Conference Board of Directors.

The San Marcos Kiwanis Club is celebrating its 100th anniversary and is excited that Damphousse will help it recognize this milestone.

Many professors, coaches, university staff and administrators at the university, have been members over the years. Many have served as officers of the club during these 100 years.

Professor A.H. Nolle and Coach Oscar Strahan (Strahan Coliseum) are two examples of university personnel that were among the 52 charter members Early city leaders that were members when Club received its charter, Feb 16, 1923, included Addison Buckner Jr., Secretary - Treasurer. He was editor of the San Marcos Record. F.W. Zimmerman, Movie Theater Owner and San Marcos City Mayor was also a charter member. Dr L.L. Edwards (a medical doctor) was the first club president.

Currently, approximately 1/4 of San Marcos Kiwanis Club members are retired from or are still teaching at the university.

The Kiwanis club meets every Thursday at 12 p.m. at Grins for lunch.

Information provided by Kiwanis Club of San Marcos