San Marcos Main Street calls for 8th Annual Love Downtown Award nominations

Downtown businesses and volunteers can now be nominated for the 8th Annual Love Downtown Award ceremony.

The San Marcos Main Street Program will honor businesses and volunteers for their excellence and contributions to downtown San Marcos in 2022 during the eighth annual event.

“Over the past year, we have witnessed downtown breathe energy back into our community,” Downtown Manager Josie Falletta said. “We are honored to recognize the businesses, organizations and volunteers who are responsible for making downtown vibrant and encourage the public to support their favorite businesses by nominating them for an award.”

The City of San Marcos said Main Street is accepting nominations for Business of the Year, Outstanding New Business and Downtown Legend. The public can honor their favorite downtown businesses by nominating them for an award at bit.ly/LoveDowntown2023. Nominations will be accepted until Feb. 3, 2023.

A panel will select honorees based on the public’s nominations and will be announced at the 8th Annual Love Downtown Awards ceremony and across the Main Street Program social media pages at @DowntownSMTX, the city said.

Zelicks Icehouse was named Business of the Year during the 7th Annual Love Downtown Awards last year. Pho Tran 88 was recognized as the Outstanding New Business and Vagabond Vintage was recognized as the Downtown Legend.

Main Street invites the public to connect with it on social media for a chance to win exclusive tickets to the awards ceremony.