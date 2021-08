A San Marcos man in his 80s recently died of COVID-19, the Hays County Local Health Department reported Friday. Hays County has recorded 289 coronavirus-related fatalities since the pandemic’s onset. The local health department also recorded an additional 195 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 104 recoveries, five hospitalizations and two hospital discharges on Friday. The ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!