The San Marcos Metaphysical and Holistic Fair is happening on Sept. 14 and 15, 2024 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Holiday Inn San Marcos Convention Center Area, 105 Bintu Drive.

Practitioners and Vendors will be available to provide readings, healings and provide products for your Metaphysical and Holistic experience.

This is a two-day fair with healers and practitioners available to the public. This event is for individuals who are looking for guidance, looking for healing or simply wanting to purchase items for themselves or a loved one.

“We are dedicated to being of service to the people of the community,” said Reverend Dr. Sheryl T. Martin, the Fair Producer.

The fair has free admission, free parking and offers free lectures on a variety of topics such as Astrology and Numerology, Demonstration of Mediumship, Basic Astrology, Learning to Trust Your Intuition and Eye Readings on Saturday and Akashic Records, How to do the Basics of Dowsing, Transform Stress to inner Peace, Chakras and Essential Oils and The Magic Within on Sunday. Each practitioner and vendor set their own prices for services and products rendered.

The San Marcos Metaphysical and Holistic Fair is produced by Reverend Dr. Sheryl T. Martin of Heaven-Pathways-Earth. Call or text 559-7795510 or visit heavenpathwaysearth. com.