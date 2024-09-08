San Marcos mosquito trap test positive for West Nile

A mosquito trap near Travis Elementary tested positive for West Nile Virus, according to a press release from the Hays County Health Department. This is the seventh positive West Nile Virus mosquito trap pool in Hays County this year, but the first within the city limits of San Marcos.

Notification from the Texas Department of State Health Services Public Health Laboratory of the most recent positive test came on Sept. 5. The mosquito specimens were collected on Aug. 30.

The first positive tests in Hays County were found in Wimberley in July of this year. Since then, the Hays County Health Departments found positive mosquito specimens from Buda, unincorporated San Marcos, the Hays County portion of Austin in the Dripping Springs area and this most recent positive trap within the city of San Marcos.

There were no positive West Nile virus mosquito pools during the 2023 season. In the state of Texas, DSHS reported 913 positive mosquito pools during the 2023 season for West Nile Virus.

A positive human case of West Nile Virus was reported by the Hays County Health Department on July 24.

According to a previous release from Hays County, 80% of people will not experience symptoms of an infection. Only 20% of people may experience some symptoms. Symptoms of West Nile Virus infection can include fever, headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea, a skin rash on the torso of the body and swollen lymph nodes. While the risk for severe symptoms is low, individuals aged 50 and older and those with compromised immune systems may be at an increased risk for stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors, vision loss, paralysis, and, in extremely rare cases, death. Anyone experiencing these symptoms is encouraged to seek medical attention. Supportive care — treatment to improve quality of life and comfortableness — is typically provided to diagnosed patients. Patients can expect to exhibit symptoms for 3-6 days but may experience fatigue and weakness for weeks or even months. Treatment for the virus is not effective due to the resistant nature of the virus to antibiotics and other medications.

The key to preventing West Nile Virus is to minimize the number of mosquitoes in areas where people live, work and play. Health officials strongly encourage everyone to remain vigilant about protecting themselves from mosquito bites and preventing mosquito breeding on their properties. Mosquitoes can breed in as little as one teaspoon of standing water. By draining all sources of standing water in and around your property, you reduce the number of places mosquitoes can lay their eggs and breed.

Residents and visitors throughout Hays County are encouraged to continue protecting themselves from mosquito bites using the 3 D’s:

DRAIN standing water around your home and business

DRESS in long sleeves and pants to prevent mosquito bites

DEFEND yourself from mosquitoes by applying insect repellent when spending time outdoors.

Mosquito activity is expected to increase with the recent rain events that have occurred in Hays County and surrounding areas.