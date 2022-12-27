San Marcos Parks and Rec to host 2nd annual ‘Day One Kid’s Run’

Kids can leap, hop, and soar into the New Year with San Marcos’ second annual Day One Kid’s Run.

Day One Kid’s Run, hosted by San Marcos Parks and Recreation, kicks off on Jan. 1, 2023.

The 1.1-mile route starts at Ramon Lucio Park and consists of two figure-eight loops on the gravel trails of the Wildlife Annex.

San Marcos Parks and Recreation created Day One Kid’s Run as “a way for kids and families to have fun while getting to know the wildlife in their area,” said San Marcos Discovery Center Specialist Niki Lake.

“We hope they also gain a feeling of accomplishment and confidence upon completing the 1.1-mile distance goal,” Lake said.

According to Lake, “The course is well-marked, and there are stops along the way to learn about how local wildlife spends the winter and actions that encourage learning and fun through movement, like hiding nuts as squirrels, swooping like an owl, etc.”

The event is organized and attended by Discovery Center staff and four to six volunteers who help out on race day.

Lake said around 60 participants are expected this year, but staff and volunteers are “prepared for any number that show[s] up.”

Day One Kid’s Run begins at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, at 601 S CM Allen Pkwy in San Marcos.

Snacks and prizes will be provided. Participants are encouraged to bring a reusable water bottle and dress up like their favorite woodland creature.

Those interested in volunteering at Day One Kid’s Run can contact nlake@sanmarcostx.gov.