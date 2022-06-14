San Marcos police make arrest in bomb hoax

San Marcos police made an arrest after a man at a local shopping center claimed his suitcase was a bomb.

Peter Brett Clark, 63, was arrested on a charge of hoax bomb on Friday. Officials said the San Marcos Police Department was dispatched to 1330 Aquarena Springs Drive for a bomb threat. Police said a 911 caller reported that Clark was running in and out of a store with the suitcase, while acting erratic and saying his suitcase was a bomb.

Peter Brett Clark

Clark put the suitcase in front of a dumpster just outside the business, police said, adding that he left on foot toward Interstate 35 on Aquarena Springs Drive. Police arrived on scene and evacuated Stadium Plaza, notified the Texas State University Police Department and blocked nearby traffic.

Officials said the Austin Police Department Bomb Squad (EOD) was requested and made it to the scene. The suitcase was rendered clear at approximately 8:19 p.m. after they found nothing suspicious inside of it.

Clark was arrested near the 1500 block of Aquarena Springs Drive and placed under arrest. He was transported to the Hays County Jail and was released on $2,500 bond on Saturday.