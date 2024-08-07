San Marcos Police, Texas Rangers Investigate In-Custody Death

A man died on Tuesday while in the custody of the San Marcos Police Department from what was described as a possible "medical emergency" sparking an investigation from both SMPD and the Texas Rangers.

According to a press release issued by the city of San Marcos, the San Marcos Police Department received several 9-1-1 calls reporting a male individual on Interstate 35 near mile marker 200 on Aug. 6, at approximately 6:59 p.m. At least seven callers described the individual as a white male in his 40s, acting erratically on top of the overpass above Posey Road. Some callers reported that the man was laying on the edge of the overpass, throwing objects, and yelling. San Marcos Police have identified the man as 43-year-old Dennis Thornton of Leander.

The first responding officer arrived on scene and located Thornton on the southbound side of Interstate 35 over Posey Road, leaning on the barrier that separates the south and northbound lanes. The officer identified himself and attempted to make contact with Thornton but did not receive a response. Thornton began moving toward the officer, and the officer backed away and instructed him to get on the ground. When Thornton did not comply, the officer deployed his Taser, which caused him to fall to the ground.

Once on the ground, the first responding officer and additional officers that had arrived on scene moved to place handcuffs on Thornton. While officers were trying to place handcuffs on Thornton, he resisted and held his left arm near his head, making it difficult for officers to place handcuffs on his wrists. After approximately two minutes, officers had Thornton restrained in handcuffs. They also placed him in a wrap restraint.

Throughout the interaction, officers attempted to speak with Thornton. Officers on scene reported that Thornton did not coherently respond verbally to questions or commands. Due to his behavior on arrival, officers on scene suspected Thornton may have been experiencing a medical emergency and immediately transported Thornton to Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in a patrol vehicle for medical evaluation. Thornton received medical treatment for 51 minutes. Lifesaving measures were not successful and Thornton was pronounced deceased at the hospital at 8:20 p.m. Next of kin has been notified.

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy. Concurrent investigations by the San Marcos Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, San Marcos Police Department’s Office of Professional Conduct, and the Texas Department of Public Safety Texas Rangers Division are ongoing.