San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter’s free adoption event goes virtual

San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter aims to empty its kennels this August for its annual Clear the Shelter event, this year online and for an entire month.

Clear the Shelters, the national pet adoption annual campaign that normally takes place on a single day every August, has been extended with various specials lasting through the entire month of August at the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter.

Each year this campaign aims to find safe homes for as many pets as possible. Local animal shelters team up with local partners, including NBC and Telemundo affiliates, to highlight the joy and service of bringing a pet into a forever home.

This year has been a unique one in many ways, including how shelters accept, adopt and foster pets.

“The restrictions from COVID paired with the economic downturn resulting in many pet owners surrendering for economic reasons have been huge concerns for animal shelters across the nation,” said Jeanne Saadi, Animal Services Manager. “We’ve worked with our local and national partners to innovate this year’s campaign in an attempt to overcome some of these recent challenges.”

From Aug. 1-8, all cat adoptions will be free. From Aug. 9-15, all adoptions of dogs three years and older will be free. From Aug. 16-22, adopting pets currently in foster homes will be free. From Aug. 23-28, adoptions of all shelter pets will be free.

Virtual adoptions require a government issued ID of someone 18 years or older, filling out an application online and scheduling an appointment to pick up the animal. Dog adoptions require meeting the dog at the shelter but cat adoptions can be contactless.

All adoptions are first come first served so there is a chance that someone else may have scheduled an appointment to pick up the same pet you are requesting to adopt.

On Aug. 29 there will be a Pawjama Party where adoption appointments will be scheduled through the night starting at 12 p.m. on Saturday, running through 8 a.m. on Sunday Aug. 30.

Staff and volunteers will make these adoptions an extra fun experience by wearing pajamas and guests are invited to do the same.

The shelter is seeking donations from local restaurants for Pawjama Party snacks for our guests. All adopters will receive gifts and coupons for their new pets.

Visit the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter website at sanmarcostx.gov/213/Adoption-Center to learn more about all of the wonderful pets needing homes. To keep up with the latest information about the Clear the Shelters event, follow the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter on Facebook at facebook.com/SanMarcosAnimalShelter/.