San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter Pets of the Week

Both pets are available for adoption at the San Marcos Regional Shelter. To meet the pets, please visit in person at the shelter, open from noon – 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and from noon – 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Or visit the shelter online at www.sanmarcostx.gov/ animaladoptions to choose an animal, fill out an online application, and then give them a call at 512.805.2650 to talk about it.

Dog of the Week: Vulcan (46604132)

This 2-year-old boy has been at the shelter since February 6, 2021. He's house-trained and walks nicely on a leash. All he wants is love, attention, and some belly rubs; he's not too hard to please. Want to know a fun fact about Vulcan? He knows Spanish. This smart boy is food motivated making training a breeze. Vulcan would appreciate a furever home with no other pets, so he can get all the attention he deserves. The shelter can be a stressful place, so if you’re unable to adopt Vulcan you can always foster so he can feel more relaxed in your home. Email foster@sanmarcostx.gov if you’re interested.

Cat of the Week: Dublin (46903410)

Dublin is such a sweet boy. This cutie is named after the Capital of the Republic of Ireland, so we are sure he can meow your ear off about all things Irish. He is a 1-year-old Domestic Shorthair with so much love to give and always ready to play. There are loud noises at the shelter that can be scary, but if you give him a few pets he’ll warm right up. Dublin has the luck of the Irish on his side, and he may even enjoy being an indoor/outdoor kitty; if that’s your kind of thing. At 7-pounds, Dublin is the perfect size; from cuddling to playing, he’ll keep a smile on our face.