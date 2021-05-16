San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter Pets of the Week Sun, 05/16/2021 - 5:00am Dog of the Week: Vulcan This 2-year-old boy has been at the shelter since Feb. 6, 2021. He's housetrained and walks nicely on a leash. All he wants is love, attention, and some belly rubs; he's not too hard to please! Want to know a fun fact about Vulcan? He knows ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter Pets of the Week