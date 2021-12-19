San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter Pets of the Week Sun, 12/19/2021 - 5:00am Dog of the Week: OpalAre you looking for a farm dog? Well, look no further because Opal is the best helper. She's nine months old and eager to learn some new tricks, even though she already knows a few things. She likes to play a little rough, so she may ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter Pets of the Week