San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter Pets of the Week

Dog of the Week: Giggles

Giggles is such a hoot. She loves laying on her bed to take a snooze or chew a bone. This 2-year-old Retriever mix LOVES toys; she will try to put two in her mouth because it's just too hard to choose one. She would flourish with adopters who have an active lifestyle. She's always ready to go on a run, long walk, or a trip to the river. Giggles is slim and weighs 50 pounds. But don't worry, she's not watching her figure - she'll never turn down a treat. Giggles can't wait to fill your life with love and daily serotonin. Come meet her today.

Cat of the Week: Leo

Leo isn't the most photogenetic cat, but he sure is cute. This sweet 3-year-old boy loves sitting in your lap to get head scratches and will purr to let you know you're doing a good job. He feels safe when his human is holding him tight or when he's snuggled up in a warm blanket. Leo is truly a big sweetheart. He's shy at first, but once he gets to know you and becomes familiar with his new home, he'll be your best friend forever. Check out the Pets of the Week video on the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter Facebook or Instagram to see just how sweet he really is.

Both pets are available for adoption at the San Marcos Regional Shelter. All ready-to-go pets (meaning cats and dogs that have already been spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped) are $10 until further notice and include spay/neuter, vet exam, vaccinations, a microchip, and 30 days of free pet health insurance. To meet our pets, please visit us in person at the shelter, open from noon – 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and from noon – 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Or visit us online at https://bit.ly/2Je9BzL to choose a pet, fill out an online adoption application, and then give us a call at 512-805-2650 or email animaladoptions@sanmarcostx.gov to talk about it. Follow the shelter on Facebook @ SanMarcosAnimalShelter and on Instagram @smtxanimalshelter for content and updates throughout the week.

Submitted by

City of San Marcos