San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter Pets of the Week

Both pets are available for adoption at the San Marcos Regional Shelter. All ready-to-go pets (meaning cats and dogs that have already been spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped) are $10 until further notice and include spay/neuter, vet exam, vaccinations, a microchip, and 30 days of free pet health insurance. To meet our pets, please visit us in person at the shelter, open from noon – 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and from noon – 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Or visit us online at https://bit.ly/2Je9BzL to choose a pet, fill out an online adoption application, and then give us a call at 512.805.2650 or email animaladoptions@sanmarcostx.gov to talk about it. If you’re interested in fostering a pet, email foster@sanmarcostx.gov or visit https://bit.ly/3oGvgnr to fill out a foster application. Follow the shelter on Facebook@SanMarcosAnimalShelter and on Instagram @smtxanimalshelter for content and updates throughout the week.

Submitted by City of San Marcos

Dog of the Week: Bojangles

Bojangles is an old man that has the heart of a puppy! He loves playing with squeaky toys, going on long walks, and peanut butter-flavored treats. Bojangles enjoys hanging with his humans and cuddling on rainy days, but is always ready for any ad venture! Plus he has a big, handsome smile that can melt any heart. How can you say no to that adorable gray face? Come meet Bojangles today!

Cat of the Week: Yvette

Yvette is a tabby with beautiful markings! This 2-year-old is semi-social, which means she can warm up to her adopters if she has enough time to get used to her new home. Yvette also wouldn't mind being an indoor/outdoor cat so that she can work at critter control, but also come inside for a warm snooze at the end of the day. She is a shy sweetheart that doesn't mind being held and can't wait to find the purrfect home!

SMRAS has an abundance of unsocial, spicy, and working cats; Visit https://bit.ly/2Je9BzL to learn more. Please consider adopting from SMRAS and help us clear much needed kennel space.