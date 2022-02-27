San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter Pets of the Week

Dog of the Week: Regina

Regina is a sweet, shy, well-mannered girl looking for a perfect unicorn home! Regina loves cuddling and can’t get enough kisses and hugs from her human! She is very smart and can’t wait to learn a bunch of cool tricks, plus she’s already crate and potty-trained. She is very wary and scared of men, does not get along with other pets, and would do better in a home with no small children.

Cat of the Week: Sunset

Sunset tends to have a sour look on his face, but it’s because he would rather be outside prowling for critters. He would flourish in an outdoor environment where he can keep the rodents away then cozy up on the porch for a well-earned nap. Although Sunset enjoys his time outside, with time and patience, he may enjoy coming inside to spend time with his human. Visit https://bit.ly/3IitEL1 for more information about our working cat program.

Both pets are available for adoption at the San Marcos Regional Shelter. All ready-to-go pets (meaning cats and dogs that have already been spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped) are $10 until further notice and include spay/neuter, vet exam, vaccinations, a microchip, and 30 days of free pet health insurance. To meet our pets, please visit us in person at the shelter, open from noon – 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and from noon – 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Or visit us online at https://bit.ly/2Je9BzL to choose a pet, fill out an online adoption application, and then give us a call at 512.805.2650 or email animaladoptions@ sanmarcostx.gov to talk about it. If you’re interested in fostering a pet, email foster@sanmarcostx.gov or visit https://bit.ly/3oGvgnr to fill out a foster application. Follow the shelter on Facebook @SanMarcosAnimalShelter and on Instagram @smtxanimalshelter for content and updates throughout the week.

Submitted by

City of San Marcos