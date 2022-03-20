San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter Pets of the Week

Dog of the Week: Vivian

Vivian is a 50-pound lap dog that loves to cuddle and give her human lots of kisses. She walks well on leash and doesn’t jump up to get attention; she’s an allaround good girl. She doesn’t seem to mind other dogs and loves running around outside while playing fetch. For being young, at only ten months, she is very gentle and has medium energy. Vivian had her right eye removed last week due to an injury, but it’s now healing nicely. If you give her butt scratches when you first meet her, she’ll instantly fall in love with you. Vivian is heartworm positive, but no worries, SMRAS covers the cost of her heartworm treatment until she finishes her last dose. You just have to meet this gentle, sweet, smiley girl.

Cat of the Week: Waffles

Waffles is a very sophisticated 2-year-old lady that enjoys having conversations about how yummy tuna is and questions why you aren’t constantly giving her pets. She enjoys sitting in very funny positions while staring you in the eyes and meowing. We can’t blame Waffles for knowing what she wants. If you need a vivacious cat to keep you company and give you daily “meows” of affirmation, then Waffles is your gal.

Both pets are available for adoption at the San Marcos Regional Shelter. All adoptions are $97 and include spay/neuter, vet exam, vaccinations, a microchip, and 30 days of free pet health insurance. To meet our pets, please visit us in person at the shelter, open from noon – 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and from noon – 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Or visit us online at https://bit.ly/2Je9BzL to choose a pet, fill out an online adoption application, and then give us a call at 512-805-2650 or email animaladoptions@sanmarcostx.gov to talk about it. If you’re interested in fostering a pet, email foster@sanmarcostx.gov or visit https:// bit.ly/3oGvgnr to fill out a foster application. Follow the shelter on Facebook @SanMarcosAnimalShelter and on Instagram @smtxanimalshelter for content and updates throughout the week.

Submitted by City of San Marcos