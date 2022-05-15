San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter Pets of the Week

Dog of the Week: Yuki

If a perfect pup existed, Yuki would be at the top of the list. This 2-yearold Pit Bull Terrier is the sweetest girl you’ll ever meet. She loves playing with other dogs and meeting new people. Yuki is very photogenic, and you can always catch her making funny faces. She enjoys spending time outside in the sun or cuddled up on the couch next to her human. If you’re looking for a ray of sunshine to bring into your home, then Yuki is your girl.

Cat of the Week: Chimken

Chimken is a very chonky girl with the cutest white toes. She came to the shelter on April 19, because her humans were moving and could no longer care for her. It can be very scary when you have to leave your home of 2 years, so Chimken has been a little shy at the shelter but is starting to come around. She enjoys getting head scratches and sitting up high. She prefers a cat free home so she can get all the love and attention she deserves. This Tabby lady is healthy and ready to be loved. Come meet her today.

Both pets are available for adoption at the San Marcos Regional Shelter. All adoptions are $97 and include spay/neuter, vet exam, vaccinations, a microchip, and 30 days of free pet health insurance. To meet our pets, please visit us in person at the shelter, open from noon – 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and from noon – 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Or visit us online at https://bit.ly/ 2Je9BzL to choose a pet, fill out an online adoption application, and then give us a call at 512-805-2650 or email animaladoptions@sanmarcostx.gov to talk about it. If you’re interested in fostering a pet, email foster@sanmarcostx.gov or visit https:// bit.ly/3oGvgnr to fill out a foster application. Follow the shelter on Facebook @ SanMarcosAnimalShelter and on Instagram @smtxanimalshelter for content and updates throughout the week.

Submitted by City of San Marcos