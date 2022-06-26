San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter Pets of the Week

Dog of the Week:

Newton

Newton is a 2-year-old Black-Mouth Cur that has been at the shelter since March 18, 2022, with his buddy Dutch (49798239). Newton has beautiful eyes; one blue and one brown. He has learned so much while being at the shelter and his behavior in his kennel has calmed down tremendously. This sweet boy is eager to learn new tricks and do anything to make his human happy. Newton has plenty of energy for whatever adventure awaits. If you need a 10/10 good boy in your like, come to the shelter and adopt Newton.

Cat of the Week:

Teddy

Teddy has done a complete 360 since arriving to the shelter on April 26, 2022. This boy was very scared after being owner surrendered, be cause of no fault of his own. Now, Teddy love to get head scratches and really enjoys mealtime. He loves roaming around the cat room and smelling all the other cats. If you take one look in his striking green eyes, you’ll instantly fall in love. Teddy is always ready for a nap on the couch or doing some bird watching. Teddy really is the total package.

Both pets are available for adoption at the San Marcos Regional Shelter. All ready-to-go pets, defined as cats and dogs that have already been spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, are $22 until further notice. This special price includes spay/neuter, vet exam, vaccinations and a microchip. To meet our pets, please visit us in person at the shelter, open from noon to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Or visit us online at https://bit.ly/2Je9BzL to choose a pet, fill out an online adoption application, and then give us a call at 512-805-2650 or email animaladoptions@ sanmarcostx.gov to talk about it. If you’re interested in fostering a pet, email foster@sanmarcostx.gov or visit https://bit.ly/3oGvgnr to fill out a foster application. Follow the shelter on Facebook @ SanMarcosAnimalShelter and on Instagram @smtxanimalshelter for content and updates throughout the week.

Submitted by City of San Marcos