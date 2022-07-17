San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter Pets of the Week

Dog of the Week: Leopold

This cute boy is not the king of Belgium or a Roman Emperor, but he would like to shower you and your family with unconditional love. Leopold is an 11-monthold Chinook mix who’s looking for owners that will give him the proper training to make him the perfect pup. Since he’s so young, Leopold is ready and eager to learn all kinds of new tricks. This happy boy is dog-friendly and would be a great companion at the dog park. What’s Leopold’s selling point, you may ask? Well, it’s that adorable ear, of course.

Dog of the Week: Nina

Nina is a stunning gray tortoiseshell cat with bright yellow/green eyes. This confident 2-yearold girl came to the shelter on May 7, 2022. She loves cuddling, eating yummy treats, and getting lots of attention. She’s had some adoption interest but hasn’t found the right humans quite yet. Nina is 13 pounds, has all her required vaccinations, no medical concerns, and is spayed. This beautiful girl would be the perfect fit for any home. Meet Nina today.

Both pets are available for adoption at the San Marcos Regional Shelter. All ready-to-go pets, defined as cats and dogs that have already been spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, are $22 until further notice. This special price includes spay/ neuter, vet exam, vaccinations and a microchip. To meet our pets, please visit us in person at the shelter, open from noon to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Or visit us online at https://bit.ly/2Je9BzL to choose a pet, fill out an online adoption application, and then give us a call at 512-805-2650 or email animaladoptions@ sanmarcostx.gov to talk about it. If you’re interested in fostering a pet, email foster@sanmarcostx.gov or visit https://bit.ly/3oGvgnr to fill out a foster application. Follow the shelter on Facebook @SanMarcosAnimalShelter and on Instagram @smtxanimalshelter for content and updates throughout the week.

Submitted by City of San Marcos