San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter Pets of the Week

This bouncy, goofy girl is Blanca! Blanca is a 7-year-old Australian Kelpie mix who is potty trained and knows some basic commands. She is great on a leash and has loved going on adventures through the Dog’s Day Out program. Blanca's affectionate nature makes her a sweetheart to be around, and her favorite pastime involves rolling around in the lush green grass, reveling in the simple joys of life. While she radiates love and charm, it's essential to note that Blanca is best suited for a home without feline friends. Stop by the shelter today to meet this lovely girl!