San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter Pets of the Week

Sun, 12/05/2021 - 5:00am

Dog of the Week: GhostGhost is a 67 pound Staffordshire Bull Terrier mix who can 100% pull off the color pink; it kinda makes him look like a cute little cow. And oh boy, does Ghost love toys. Playing fetch with a ball, tugging with a rope, and chewing on ...

