San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter receives $20K grant from ASPCA

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals recently awarded the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter a $20,000 grant.

The funds come as a part of ASPCA’s Relief and Recovery Initiative, which aims to provide at least $2 million in funding for animal welfare organizations that have had their programs, operations and fundraising capabilities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of San Marcos said the $20,000 grant will help the animal shelter with its efforts to keep pets safely with owners who may be experiencing financial hardship caused by the pandemic.

“No one should have to give up their best friend because of hard times,” Animal Services Manager Jeanne Saadi said in a statement. “We want to get the word out that we are here to help people worried about losing their pets due to evictions and work instability. If you feel like you have to make a choice between caring for your pet and caring for yourself, we want to hear from you. No one should have to make that choice.”

Additionally, the grant will aid a new initiative called “Fur-Get-Me-Not Outreach,” which can provide a variety of pet supplies, veterinary care and boarding aid to county residents who can document economic hardship. The city said acceptable documentation includes evidence of non-profit or governmental assistance, unemployment, housing transition or anything deemed acceptable by the Animal Service Manager. Applications for assistance are available and will be accepted through December 2020 or until the funding pool is spent.

“In addition to the unprecedented challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has created for people, it is also putting animals at risk by straining essential owner and shelter resources,” said ASPCA President and CEO Matt Bershadker. “Considering the vital role pets play in our lives — especially in times of crisis and stress — it’s extremely important to safeguard their welfare as much as we can, and we are grateful to the animal welfare community for stepping up, thinking creatively and courageously, and forging new paths to meet this need. Through the ASPCA Relief & Recovery Initiative, we are helping animals stay healthy and safe as we weather this crisis together.”