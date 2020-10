San Marcos wasn’t able to build momentum in its 35-7 home loss to the I-35 rival Buda Hays on Friday night. The Rattlers’ struggle to take care of the ball continued into this week. On 3rd and 4 late in the first quarter, junior running back Kanui Guidry ran it up ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!