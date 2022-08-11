San Marcos/Austin area drivers paying 14 cents less than last week for gas

Drivers in the San Marcos/Austin area continue to see relief at the gas pump.

The average cost of unleaded gasoline in the San Marcos/Austin area fell 14 cents from last week, according to AAA Texas. Drivers are paying on average $3.55 this week compared to last week’s $3.69. Gas prices, however, remain higher than last year with the cost $0.72 more than 2021.

AAA Texas said drivers in Texas are paying the lowest on average for gas. The statewide gas price average is $3.49 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch, marking a $0.15 decrease from last week. But gas is $0.64 more than last year.

“Retail gasoline prices in Texas fell for the eighth consecutive week,” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said in a statement. “While gas prices will likely keep dropping in the near term, it is unclear how long the trend will last. Demand for fuel jumped seven percent across the U.S. this week and regional fuel supplies fell by around three percent.”

Gas prices in Texas have fallen for eight consecutive weeks. AAA Texas said the fall in crude oil prices, which sit below $100 a barrel, is a contributor to the decrease in gasoline prices, according to market analysts

Drivers in the College Station/Bryan area are paying the most on average at $3.72 per gallon, while drivers in McAllen, Brownsville and Harlingen are paying the least at $3.19 per gallon.