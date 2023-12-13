SANTA’S HELPERS

LBJ Museum hosts area students for holiday festivities

The LBJ Museum, located at 131 N Guadalupe St, recently held a Christmas program that had a couple of special guests in attendance, including San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson, the Bowie Elementary choir and, of course, Santa Claus.

The party began at with a gathering that had drinks and holiday treats such as Christmas treeshaped sugar cookies on the second floor of the museum.

The party-goers moved into the conference room at 5:30 p.m., also located on the second floor of the museum and available to rent for special gatherings, and began with LBJ Museum Board President Wayne Kraemer lighting the Christmas tree with the assistance of Hughson. Kraemer introduced the Bowie Elementary School teachers that were in attendance, including Melinda Armadillo, the choir director, Ashley Merino and Hortencia Collazo.

The Bowie Elementary School choir sang several holiday favorites to the crowd such as “O, Christmas Tree,” “Jingle Bells,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”

For the finale, the kids erupted with cheers and excitement as the jolly man that decides the fate of all good and bad children at this time of year, Santa Claus, came down the aisle to give them all high-fives on the stage.

Santa then sat on a throne worthy of the North Pole native to take pictures with all of the youngsters in attendance.

The LBJ Museum has another key event coming up on its calendar: the LBJ Museum of San Marcos Benefit Gala, upcoming on Jan. 20, 2024 at 6:30 p.m.. The gala will be held at the LBJ Student Ballroom at Texas State University.

Guest speaker is Professor Douglas Brinkley.

The table prices vary with each having a different degree of amenities and recognitions, organizers said.

For more information on what each table entails and to reserve tickets go to this link: lbjmuseum. com/events/2024-lbjmuseum- of-san-marcosbenefit- gala/.