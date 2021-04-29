Saturday marks election day for San Marcos CISD at-large board positions

Election day for two at-large positions on the San Marcos Consolidated ISD Board of Trustees is Saturday.

Six candidates are vying for the two three-year terms: Incumbent Anne Halsey, Andrew Fay, Mari Salmi, Nicholas “Nico” Costilla, Sylvia DeLeon Muzzy and Roger E. Davis.

Voters in Hays and Caldwell counties will be able to vote at the following locations from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. in San Marcos: Live Oak Health, 401 Broadway Street Suite #A; Hays County Government Center, 712 S. Stagecoach Trail #1012; Texas State Performing Arts Center, 430 Moon Street; Dunbar Center, 801 MLK Dr.; and San Marcos Housing Authority/CM Allen Homes, 820 Sturgeon Drive.

For voters in Guadalupe County, voting will take place at St. Joseph Mission — 5093 Redwood Road between 7 a.m.-7 p.m.