School’s Back: TxDOT urges drivers to watch for children and school buses on our busy roads

As schools across the state prepare to welcome students back to school, TxDOT is launching its Be Safe. Drive Smart. Back-to-School campaign, urging drivers to remain vigilant in school zones and around buses. With school zone flashers already in operation, the importance of cautious driving is paramount to protect our children and prevent tragic accidents.

In 2023 alone, Texas experienced 748 school zone crashes and 2,523 school bus-related collisions, resulting in 11 fatalities and 63 serious injuries. The primary causes were preventable, such as speeding, distracted driving and failing to yield. With these alarming statistics, Tx-DOT emphasizes the need for increased awareness and adherence to traffic laws to ensure a safe start to the school year for everyone.

By staying alert, slowing down and following traffic laws, we can all contribute to the safety of students and school staff as they return to their daily routines. Parents are encouraged to discuss pedestrian and school zone safety tips with their children to instill safe practices from a young age.

TIPS FOR DRIVING IN SCHOOL ZONES: • Be aware. Traffic patterns may have changed since last school year.

• Stay alert and put your phone away. Using a handheld device in an active school zone is illegal.

• Stop and yield to pedestrians, cyclists and other vulnerable road users in crosswalks. The Lisa Torry Smith Act of 2021 enhanced penalties for failing to protect people in crosswalks. Injuring someone in a crosswalk is now a state jail felony.

• Obey school zone speed limit signs. Traffic fines increase in school zones.

• Know where to go. Drop off and pick up your kids in designated areas, not the middle of the street.

• Be on the lookout. Watch for children gathered at bus stops and those who might dart across the street or between vehicles.

TIPS FOR DRIVERS SHARING THE ROAD WITH SCHOOL BUSES: • Follow school buses at a safe distance. Remember they make frequent stops.

• Stop for school buses. Do not pass a bus with flashing red lights or an extended stop sign, unless the bus is on the opposite side of a divided highway. Continue once the bus moves, the lights stop flashing, or the driver signals it's okay to pass.

• Stay alert for children around buses. They may not always look for vehicles before crossing the street.

• Violations can lead to a fine of up to $1,250 for a first offense.

TIPS FOR CHILDREN WALKING OR BIKING TO SCHOOL: • Use sidewalks. If there isn't one, walk on the left side of the street, facing traffic.

• Cross only at intersections or marked crosswalks. Look left, right and left again before proceeding.

• Obey crossing guards. Pay attention to and follow their instructions.

• Make eye contact with drivers before crossing. Never assume a driver sees you.

• Look for traffic when stepping off a bus or from behind parked vehicles.

• Always wear a helmet when riding a bicycle or scooter.

• Don’t be distracted. Avoid using phones or other electronic devices while on the road.

• Follow all traffic rules, signs and signals.

Be Safe. Drive Smart. is a key component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader effort encouraging drivers to make safer choices to help end the streak of daily deaths on Texas roadways. Nov. 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roads.