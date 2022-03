School Fuel San Marcos, a nonprofit that helps provide nutritious meals for San Marcos CISD students, hosted the Fill the Sack 5K & Kids Run at Country Estates Recreation Association on Saturday. Above, 5K racers begin their run. Below left, Lillian Seidel, of Austin, checks her time. She was first to cross the finish line. Below right, Amanda Noto and her pet Brinkley came in second. Daily Record photos by Gerald Castillo