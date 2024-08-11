SCHOOL SONGS

San Marcos Academy begins 117th school year

San Marcos Academy students returned to campus to begin the 117th school year on Wednesday, Aug. 7. Faculty and staff welcomed 144 lower school (PreK 3 - 5th), 78 middle school (6th - 8th) and 112 upper school (9th -12th) students from the Central Texas area and around the world with additional students expected to return later this week. Of the 334 students that started school on Wednesday, 90 of them were new to the school.

San Marcos Academy has a diverse population of students from around the world, across the United States and all over Texas. In addition to being a day school for students from San Marcos, Kyle, Buda, Lockhart, New Braunfels, Wimberley, Dripping Springs and Seguin, San Marcos Academy also hosts boarding students from St. Kitts, South Korea, China, Saudi Arabia, Congo, Nigeria, Austin, Houston and the Texas Valley.

“Our student body is made up of students from our Central Texas backyard, across our great state and around the world. It is a privilege to welcome our returning students as well as our new families to campus and invite them to join us in abiding with Christ this year as they grow in their academic and spiritual life,” Dr. Brian Guenther, president of San Marcos Academy, said. “Every one of our students matter to us because they matter to God.”

Students in upper and middle school started the day with a dance party with Dr. Guenther and the SMA Cheerleading team in Chapel before hearing a chapel lesson and school rules, praying and then heading to their classes to meet their teachers to catch up with old and new friends, and become familiar with class syllabuses. Lower school students also enjoyed a smaller scale dance party with Dr. Guenther and lower school principal, Mrs. Rebecca Nash, and a time of praise and worship before a tour of the dining hall and class time to get to know each other and their teachers.

San Marcos Academy is a fully-accredited private Christian school for students in PreK 3 through the 12th grade, with a boarding program for students in 6th – 12th grades. The curriculum at the Academy is designed to engage and inspire students, preparing them for success in life and in college. Since 1907, San Marcos Academy has provided a tradition of excellence in private Christian school education.