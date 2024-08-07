Youth Council’s Back-to-School fest a hit

The Greater San Marcos Youth Council hosted its 24th annual Back-to-School Fest on Friday at the Pauline Espinoza Community Hall. The free event included food, games, prizes and school supplies. At least 400 people received free food and supplies.

GSMYC operates the residential Children’s Shelter, licensed by DFPS, for children ages two to 17 by providing a structured and nurturing environment to children who have been victims of abuse and neglect.

“Our Children’s Shelter exists as a residential care home for children to devel- op a trusting relationship with each adult so that he/ she will know that not all grown-ups will hurt them and that they are worthy of love and respect,” the GSMYC website stated. “We strive to strengthen families through our youth and family services available to Hays county residents. Our objective is to reduce child maltreatment, truancy, juvenile delinquency, as well as, increase families’ protective factors and resiliency to crisis.”

GSMYC partnered with local businesses, including Cavender Nissan of San Marcos and Tanger Outlets in San Marcos, to donate supplies for the event. Other local partners for the event were Gary Job Corps, Community Action of Central Texas, Astound Broadband, Promiseland and Avid Committee (San Marcos High School).