The Texas Water Safari began Saturday morning at the Meadows Center for Water and the Environment. The 260-mile competition, dubbed "The World's Toughest Canoe Race," begins in San Marcos and ends in Seadrift. Above, team River Fitness prepares to port at the falls at Rio Vista Park. Below left, team ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!