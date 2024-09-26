Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Article Image Alt Text

Following a scary day at San Marcos High School where students and staff went into lockdown after an emergency call stating there was a person on campus with a gun, students met for the annual See You at The Pole prayer session before school on Wednesday. See You at the Pole is a student-led global day of student prayer started in 1990 as a grassroots movement. Decades later, millions pray on their campuses on the fourth Wednesday in September. Around 80 students and families prayed at the SMHS flag pole.
Photo courtesy of Mark Carillo

See You at The Pole

Thu, 09/26/2024 - 12:00am
SAN MARCOS HIGH SCHOOL
Thursday, September 26, 2024

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2024