Following a scary day at San Marcos High School where students and staff went into lockdown after an emergency call stating there was a person on campus with a gun, students met for the annual See You at The Pole prayer session before school on Wednesday. See You at the Pole is a student-led global day of student prayer started in 1990 as a grassroots movement. Decades later, millions pray on their campuses on the fourth Wednesday in September. Around 80 students and families prayed at the SMHS flag pole.

Photo courtesy of Mark Carillo