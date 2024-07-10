Seguin native serves where future Navy warfighters train

GREAT LAKES, Ill. - Sailors are some of the most highly trained people on the planet, and this training begins at Recruit Training Command (RTC) Great Lakes, otherwise known as boot camp. Every enlisted sailor starts their Navy journey at boot camp at Naval Station Great Lakes (NSGL), Illinois.

Lt. Cmdr. Gary Hudson, a native of Seguin, Texas, is currently stationed at NSGL serving as the executive officer of Surface Warfare Engineering School Command for Naval Education and Training Command (NETC).

Hudson, a 1991 graduate of Seguin High School, joined the Navy 31 years ago.

“Originally, I enlisted in the Navy looking for other opportunities and to see the world,” said Hudson. “I knew I wasn’t ready for college at the time. The way my mom and dad raised me and my brother resulted in making this 31-year career possible. I wouldn’t be where I am today without them.”

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Seguin.

“I learned the importance of adaptability,” said Hudson. “Being from a small town, everyone has a friendly attitude and this translated very well in my career in the Navy. From my father, I also learned the importance of hard work.”

During the 10 weeks at RTC Great Lakes, sailors learn five warfighting competencies – firefighting, damage control, seamanship, watchstanding, and small arms marksmanship.

NSGL is the Navy’s largest training installation and the home of the Navy’s only boot camp. Located on over 1,600 acres overlooking Lake Michigan, the installation includes 1,153 buildings with 39 on the National Register of Historic Places. NSGL supports more than 50 tenant commands and elements as well as more than 20,000 sailors, Marines, Soldiers, and DoD civilians who live and work on the installation.

Two commands at NETC are Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Great Lakes (SWESC GL) and Surface Combat Systems Training Command Great Lakes (SCSTC GL). Every surface Navy engineer, quartermaster, boatswain’s mate and deck seaman attends SWESC GL for technical training. These sailors leave SWESC GL as surface warriors, ready to perform aboard ships operating around the globe. Instructors at SCSTC GL provide a culture of excellence and warrior toughness by building a surface warrior mindset to complement the technical and tactical skillsets.

“Preparing sailors to join the fleet is the most im- portant mission I could think of,” said Hudson. “After 31 years in the Navy, I have a good idea of what success looks like and having the opportunity to influence the sailors who report to the fleet is an honor.”

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.

“We will earn and reinforce the trust and confidence of the American people every day,” said Adm. Lisa Franchetti, chief of naval operations. “Together we will deliver the Navy the nation needs.”

Hudson serves a Navy that operates forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.

“One of the mottos we have as an LDO (limited duty officer) is to train our relief,” said Hudson. “Passing our experiences and lessons learned is a part of who we are in the military. You’re always looking for someone to train, to teach or to mentor. I was enlisted in the Navy for over 14 years before earning commission, and have served for the past 16 years as an officer.”

Hudson is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I want to send a shoutout to a good friend of mine, Joshua Nieto,” added Hudson. “We grew up together. He’s a remarkable individual and had a great family that lived just down the street from me.”

