Seguin police arrest 2 in murder investigation

Seguin police arrested two in connection with a shooting that occurred Monday.

Officials said the Seguin Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division identified Sahra Vega, 21, of Seguin, and Christanio Soto, 21, of Seguin, as occupants in a vehicle used in a shooting that killed one and injured another.

Police said the shooting that took place in the 600 block of North Vaughan Avenue — Park West — in Seguin killed Maekalyn Ann Marie Smith, 18, of Seguin.

Officials said SPD obtained an arrest warrant for Vega and Soto for one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of murder on April 6, which was issued by Judge Darrell Hunter. Bond was set at $1 million total. Vega and Soto were taken into custody during a traffic stop on a vehicle which they were occupants in.

Seguin police said they are working with multiple law enforcement agencies in the search for Draven Rene Reyes, 20, of Seguin, who was identified as the shooter. Reyes has an active arrest warrant for murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Officials said the investigation remains active and ongoing. Police said more arrests are anticipated. Anyone with information on the location of Draven Rene Reyes is encouraged to call the Seguin Police Department at 911 or 830-379-2123. Callers can also contact the Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-8477 (TIPS). Crime Stoppers has offered up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to the Reyes' arrest. Reyes is considered to be armed and dangerous.