Seguin senior dies in crash on Hwy 123

A Seguin High School student died following a crash on Highway 123 near Lovelady Lane on July 24.

Chloe Belicek, 17, of Seguin, who was a rising senior at Seguin High School, died from the injuries sustained in the crash on Thursday, July 25, according to the city of San Marcos.

Earlier this summer Belicek had been named as an All-State softball player by the Texas Girls Coaches Association.

The crash occurred just before 5 p.m. on July 24 on Highway 123 at the edge of the San Marcos city limits.

According to the San Marcos Police Department’s initial investigation, a minor collision occurred on Highway 123 leaving a Ford four-door passenger vehicle disabled in the roadway. The other vehicle involved was able to pull off the roadway. Following that minor collision, the driver of the Ford exited the vehicle. Belicek stayed in the front seat while the vehicle was on the road but unable to move. A Dodge pickup truck then crashed into the Ford that was still in the road.

The driver of the Dodge was transported to Ascension Seton Hays with non life-threatening injuries. Belicek was transported to Ascension Seton Hays with life-threatening injuries.

The SMPD said the crash is under investigation and it is not clear whether any charges will be filed at this time.