Senator Cornyn visits city of San Marcos

U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) met Wednesday with city of San Marcos leaders, including Mayor Jane Hughson, city council members, and other city officials, to hear about their efforts to develop infrastructure to meet the rapid growth of Central Texas as well as other local priorities. When asked about what he may be working on for the city of San Marcos at the moment, Cornyn's staff highlighted the Senator's recent support of the city's application to the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response program. 'SMFD expects that call volumes will continue to rise as the department's service area expands and more families depend on the department's response,' a letter written by Cornyn to FEMA in April said. 'To meet the growing community's needs, the department has invested resources into modernizing existing stations and building new facilities. Funding obtained through the SAFER Grant would be used to hire, train, and compensate 15 personnel.'

Photo courtesy of the Office of U.S. Senator John Cornyn