'SERVICE ABOVE SELF': Rotary Club of San Marcos installs mini library in local park

The Rotary Club of San Marcos recently installed a mini library at Victory Gardens Park, 300 Roosevelt St. The library contains a variety of books, including bilingual children's books. A second mini library will be installed next to the Southside Community Center on Guadalupe Street. The libraries are part of a project by Rotary District 5840 to construct 100 such book boxes in underserved areas in South Central Texas. San Marcos Rotary paid for most of the materials, with donation of some materials by Divided Sky Roofing and Exteriors. Rotarian Larry Hanson constructed them. Julie Hollar of the Youth Service Bureau sought donations of appropriate reading material to go into them. Rotary plans to build more in San Marcos in the near future.

Above, Rotarians Jule Hollar, Katie Deolloz, Bruce Smith, Lance Winter, Jimmy Cobb and Hanson.