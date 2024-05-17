Seven dogs to be euthanized by Tuesday, fosters desperately needed

The San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter is in desperate need of help. In a post on the shelter’s instagram page from May 14, it said that 111 animals entered the shelter in the week prior. Seven dogs will be humanely euthanized on Tuesday, May 21, if they are not put in foster, adopted or flagged by a rescue organization.

SMRA said that Hopper is a 5-year-old Australian Shepherd mix. He’s heartworm positive, but the shelter covers costs for treatment. He presents some reactivity when behind a barrier such as a fence, kennel wall or car window, which can deter adopters. Hopper can be slow to give trust but is extremely loyal once he does. He is highly treat motivated, and he has some spectacular skills catching them. The shelter feels he would do best in a home without young children and with an adopter who can offer him the patience he needs to acclimate to a new environment.

SMRA said Candidia is a 10-year old, female Pit Bull mix in need of a home for her remaining time on this earth. The shelter said she would do best in a home without other dogs as she is weary of them or wants to be in charge. Candidia is cat-tested and has good interactions with them. She has had a mast cell mass removed, and the shelter veterinarian’s prognosis is that she may only have six months to a year left. The shelter is hoping for a hospice adopter or a rescue organization where she can spend her final days in a calm environment.

SMRA said Cabela is a 9-year old, female Labrador Retriever mix that needs to be in a home without other animals due to previous aggressive interactions. Cabela knows basic commands, and loves playing in the water — making her the perfect river companion. Despite her age, she still has some pep in her step and his eager to explore.

SMRA said Dee is a male, 7 year-old Boxer mix. He loves attention and getting treats. He has good interactions with other dogs and would prefer a home without small dogs or cats. Dee is medically declining in the shelter as he was treated for a neurological issue but did not respond. He is most likely terminal. The shelter is hoping for a home or rescue to take Dee , so he does not spend his last days in the shelter. Dee is still playful and loves to interact with people. He was surrendered to the shelter at no fault of his own. His previous owners could no longer take care of him. His previous home said he loves car rides, good on a leash, house broken, knows some commands and is crate-trained.

SMRA said Oreo is one and a half year old, female Bull Terrier mix. She has good interactions with other dogs that match and can handle her energy. She lived in a home with a cat and had positive interactions. She “plays hard” and “naps harder.” Oreo would do best in a home with young adults who would feed her desire to run, play and stay mentally stimulated.

SMRA said Canelo is a one year-old, male Terrier mix who likes treats and peanut butter. He has good interactions with other dogs and participates in playgroups. He often retreats to his kennel and cowers when potential adopters walk by. Due to his fearful nature, he would do best in a home that can provide him a calm and quiet environment. The shelter said he is likely best suited to a home with older teens or adults only rather than a home with small children. The shelter recommends a home with another dog that is friendly and confident. Canelo may do better in a home that is quiet and low-traffic as he still scares easily.

SMRA said Greyson is a one year-old, male Terrier mix. He likes treats and peanut butter, has good interactions with other dogs and participates in playgroups. He can be reactive in his kennel, deterring potential adopters. At first encounter, he can be fearful and avoidant but warms up quickly and becomes more comfortable getting treats and pets. Greyson was surrendered along with several other pets because the owner could no longer afford them. His previous home notes show that he is shy around new people, has been kept both indoor and outdoor and interacted with dogs in the home.

Call the shelter at (512) 805-2650 to start the foster or adoption process.