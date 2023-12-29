Seven Zaffirini bills become law on Jan. 1

The last seven of the 122 bills Senator Judith Zaffirini passed in 2023 will become effective on Jan. 1. Consistent with her stated legislative agenda during the Regular Legislative Session that adjourned in May, the bills prioritize transparency, public welfare and procedural efficiency.

Senate Bill (SB) 2476 by Zaffirini, sponsored by Rep. Tom Oliverson (R-Cypress), prohibits municipalities' ground-ambulance services from charging excessive fees during medical emergencies, ensuring patients are not burdened by surprise billing. Written in response to a complaint by Keith Muschalek of Wilson County, who was charged $4091.71 for his son’s 33-mile ambulance trip to San Antonio, the bill has become a national model.

To bolster motorcycle safety training, SB 478 by Zaffirini, sponsored by Rep. Ken King (R-Canadian), expands the accessibility of the Motorcycle Operator Training Instructor Preparation (MOTIP) course. Authorizing third-party organizations to offer the course endorsed by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the new law should reduce road accidents and fatalities by providing comprehensive training to aspiring motorcyclists.

In the realm of transparency and accountability, SB 1340 by Zaffirini and Rep. Morgan Meyer (R-University Park) expands the scope of the publicly accessible economic development agreement database. By including more agreement types and government entities, it will enhance transparency while requiring comprehensive reporting of agreement details such as company information, terms, monetary value and abated taxes. The result should allow Texas voters to make informed decisions regarding using taxpayer resources.

SB 1444 by Zaffirini and Rep. Bucy (D-Austin) addresses the city of Austin Employees Retirement Systems' (COAERS) financial health collaboratively with the city of Austin. It proposes several changes: raising member contributions gradually, setting limits on employer contributions based on actuarial assessments, clearing the Unfunded Actuarial Accrued Liability in a fixed period, creating a process for future cost-ofliving adjustments (COLAs) certified by actuaries and approved by relevant authorities, restructuring conditions for service purchases to reduce financial risks and adjusting the Board of Trustees’ composition.

SB 1612 by Zaffirini and Rep. Angelia Orr (R-Itasca) standardizes court filing fees not addressed in the senator’s SB 41 (2021). The new law will equalize fees for electronic and paper copies, specify standard costs for clerk services and ensure proper use of court funds. It also outlines procedures for transferring court cases and clarifies financial responsibilities in juvenile court matters.

HB 3186 by Rep. Jeff Leach (R-Plano) and Zaffirini addresses the identification and response of atrisk youth and those with mental illnesses. Recognizing that many juveniles commit minor offenses, this Texas Youth Diversion and Early Intervention Act targets early identification and redirection of children accused of Class C misdemeanors.

The new law empowers courts with diversionary alternatives, including participation in various programs, referrals to service providers, mediation or dispute resolution processes and court-ordered actions. It also outlines diversion agreement requirements, limits diversions' duration, mandates non-adversarial hearings for unsuccessful diversions and allows administrative fees to be waived for indigent parents. What’s more, it requires ensuring the confidentiality of records while requiring courts to maintain statistical information and stipulates the allocation of collected fees for operational costs of youth diversion programs.

Finally, HB 4645 by Rep. Lulu Flores (D-Austin) and Zaffirini extends property tax exemptions for nonprofits developing low-to-moderate-income housing in Travis County, expediting the repair of crucial housing units.

'I'm delighted our new laws will benefit Texans significantly,” Senator Zaffirini said. “These measures reflect our commitment to enhance safety, transparency and affordability throughout our communities. They stand as a collective step toward a better future for all Texans.'