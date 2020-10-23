Sheriff’s office identifies suspect in car chase

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect in a car chase that ended near Buda as Richard Pollock, 43.

Sheriff’s deputies were involved in a high-speed chase Monday that ended in Pollock being shot, officials said.

HCSO said a deputy with the sheriff’s office observed a vehicle traveling north on Interstate 35 near mile marker 210 driving at a high rate of speed and weaving recklessly through traffic at approximately 5:15 p.m. A pursuit began when the deputy attempted to make a traffic stop but Pollock didn’t pull over and proceeded to flee, officials said. Deputies from the sheriff’s office and police officers with the Buda Police Department disabled the vehicle near South Loop 4 near Interstate Drive just south of the Buda City Limits, the sheriff’s office said.

The HCSO stated that Pollock displayed a handgun when the vehicle stopped, and officers proceeded to fire upon him. Officials said Pollock was struck and then transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. He was discharged Tuesday and transported to the Hays County Jail.

Pollock has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony; evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle, a third-degree felony; and unlawfully carrying a weapon, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond for the three charges has been set at $115,000.

The sheriff’s office said no officers were injured during Monday’s incident. HCSO stated that the investigation into Monday’s incident is ongoing. The sheriff’s office stated it will release additional information when it becomes available.