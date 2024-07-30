Sheriff’s Office issues warning about scam calls

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office posted a warning on Facebook about an increase in scam calls with scammers claiming to be local police officers.

“We're hearing about several phone scams happening around the county in which people are calling about pending arrest warrants, both for the Hays County Sheriff's Office and the San Marcos Police Department,” the post said. “These callers will say you must pay a fine or fee to clear the warrant. They’re also saying that you may need to post a bond for a subpoena that you failed to honor.”

The Sheriff's Office said that some of the scam callers are even using the real names of Hays County deputies and San Marcos police officers to make the request sound more legitimate.

“Please know that this is a scam,” the post said. “The Hays County Sheriff’s Office nor the Hays County Courts will ever call and ask for money. Warrants are taken care of through the Court system. If you receive a call of this nature, please terminate it immediately.”

Individuals concerned that a phone call may be a scam can also call the Sheriff’s Office on the non-emergency phone number at 512-3937896 to verify if the information is true.