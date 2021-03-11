Sheriff’s Office makes arrest following Dripping Springs City Hall vandalism case

A Dripping Springs woman was arrested following a graffiti incident at Dripping Springs City Hall early Wednesday morning.

Bonnie Laurel Gibson, 26, was arrested after investigators found her with paint on her hands, which matched the color of the graffiti on the city hall building, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office said.

“We want to thank the sheriff’s team for taking such quick action,” Dripping Springs Mayor Bill Foulds Jr. said. “We also want to thank the citizens of Dripping Springs for the outpouring of help. The city coming together is what makes our community so great.”

Sheriff’s deputies discovered the city hall building had been spray painted and a window had been broken early Wednesday morning, officials said. HCSO added that video captured by a surveillance system was sent out to Dripping Springs employees and the Hays County Sheriff’s Office that led to the possible identity for the person involved. The sheriff’s office said its criminal investigations division located a possible suspect following further investigation.

After finding Gibson with paint in her hands and inside her vehicle, she was arrested on a warrant for criminal mischief — a state jail felony — and transported to the Hays County Jail. A bond has not been set.

Anyone with information regarding this event is asked to contact Hays County Sheriff’s Office by calling 512-393-7896 and refer to case number HCSO 2021-14486. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8466 or you can submit your information on-line to Tip Line P3tips.com as well as submit a tip on the Hays County Sheriff’s Office App.