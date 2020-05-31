Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Sheriff: Deputy mistakingly kills Texas constable

Sun, 05/31/2020 - 12:00am

A Texas deputy mistakenly shot and killed another responding officer early Friday while searching a home after a neighbor reported a suspicious person in the area, authorities said. The shooting happened in the Sienna Plantation subdivision in Missouri City, about 15 miles (25 kilometers) southwest of Houston. Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy ...

